Dinesh Karthik Reveals How He Planned His Sensational Cameo Against Bangladesh in 2018 Nidahas Trophy Final

Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Dinesh Karthik’s blitzkrieg in the final of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 against Bangladesh is likely to remain the biggest career highlight of the wicket-keeper batsman. The Men in Blue required 34 runs off mere 12 deliveries and the biggest upset was set on the cards. However, Karthik had different ideas as he unleashed absolute mayhem. He scored 29 off just 8 deliveries and guided his side to four-wicket triumph and that too with a six on the last ball. Recalling his special knock, the 34-year old revealed that he did a lot of work on his hitting abilities which paid off in the match. Dinesh Karthik Opens Up About Batting Above MS Dhoni in 2019 World Cup Semi-Final Against New Zealand, Says, ‘It Came as a Surprise’.

“When I went in I definitely had a plan. This is where practice helps you. You go over and over something and then you hit an auto mode. Going in knowing what you need to do gives you a better chance of achieving what you want to”, said the Tamil Nadu-captain while talking to Cricbuzz. Dinesh Karthik Disappointed With CSK For Picking MS Dhoni Over Him in 2008, Expresses Desire to Play for the IPL Franchise.

Talking about his thought process in the crunch situation, the wicket-keeper batsman revealed how he anticipated the plan of the bowler and hit the ball in the gaps accordingly. “When I went in I believed I could do it and that set me up for what I needed to do to achieve it. That is when the programming sort of happened as to where he would bowl and where I would stand and which gap. If you want to be consistent as a finisher that is how you must think and that is how I programmed the entire innings,” Karthik added.

Karthik changed the perspectives of many people with his mayhem and continued to play as a finisher. He was also given the reins of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 and he delivered there too. His next assignment is set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, fans are unlikely to witness the blitzes in the T20 extravaganza.