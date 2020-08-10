German cricket fans must brace themselves as another European cricket tournament named ECS Dresden T10 League 2020 will go underway on August 10. The T10 tournament will see five teams battling for the title. A total of 24 games will be played in the tournament with each team participating in eight league-stage matches. The group stage will be followed by two semi-finals, the third-placed team and a final. ECS Dresden T10 League will run for five days as the finals will take place on August 14. Fans can scroll down to get the full schedule, streaming, squads and other details of the tournament. Download ECS Dresden 10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PD Format.

The five teams which will participate in the forthcoming tournament are BSV Britannia, BSC Rehberge, Berlin Eagles CC, RC Dresden and USG Chemnitz. All the matches will be played at the Ostrapark in Dresden in Germany and all the teams must leave no stones unturned to clinch the title. In order to catch the live streaming of the tournament, fans can visit the YouTube channel of European Cricket Network while Indian fans can view the match on Fancode app. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

Full Schedule Of ECS Dresden T10 League 2020:

Date Time Match Venue August 10 12:30 PM RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz Ostrapark, Dresden 2:30 PM USG Chemnitz vs Berlin Eagles CC Ostrapark, Dresden 4:30 PM Berlin Eagles CC vs RC Dresden Ostrapark, Dresden 6:30 PM Berlin Eagles CC vs USG Chemnitzat Ostrapark, Dresden 8:30 PM USG Chemnitz vs RC Dresden Ostrapark, Dresden August 11 12:30 PM RC Dresden vs Berlin Eagles CC Ostrapark, Dresden 2:30 PM BSC Rehberge vs Berlin Eagles CC Ostrapark, Dresden 4:30 PM BSC Rehberge vs USC Chemnitz Ostrapark, Dresden 6:30 PM Berlin Eagles CC v BSC Rehberge Ostrapark, Dresden 8:30 PM USG Chemnitz vs BSC Rehberge Ostrapark, Dresden August 12 12:30 PM Berlin Eagles CC vs BSV Britannia Ostrapark, Dresden 2:30 PM RC Dresden vs BSV Britannia Ostrapark, Dresden 4:30 PM BSV Britannia vs Berlin Eagles Ostrapark, Dresden 6:30 PM BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden Ostrapark, Dresden 8:30 PM BSV Britannia vs BSC Rehberge Ostrapark, Dresden August 13 12:30 PM USG Chemnitz vs BSV Britannia Ostrapark, Dresden 2:30 PM RC Dresden vs BSC Rehberge Ostrapark, Dresden 4:30 PM BSC Rehberge vs BSV Britannia Ostrapark, Dresden 6:30 PM BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz Ostrapark, Dresden 8:30 PM BSV Britannia vs RC Dresden Ostrapark, Dresden August 14 1:30 PM 1st Semi-final Ostrapark, Dresden 3:30 PM 2nd Semi-final Ostrapark, Dresden 6:30 PM Third PlaceFinal Ostrapark, Dresden 8:30 PM Final Ostrapark, Dresden

Berlin Eagles Squad: Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Nouman Stanikzai, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Mudassir Bacha, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Younis Ahmadzai, Mohammad Shinwari, Aslamkhan Zadran, Khaliq Zaman, and Omkar Patil.

RC Dresden Squad: Himanshu Bhardwaj, Ashwin Prakash, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Sandeep Kamboj, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Syed Waqar, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Almas Tariq, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool and Kapil Chandnani.

USG Chemnitz: Anand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Sibaji Roy, Dandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rajesh Nagaraja and Abdul Basir.

BSC Rehberge Squad: To Be Announced

BSV Britannia Squad: To Be Announced

