Murali Vijay Wants to Go on a Dinner Date With Ellyse Perry and Shikhar Dhawan, CSK Batsman Reveals During Instagram Live Session

Murali Vijay, Ellyse Perry and Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Out-of-favour Indian batsman Murali Vijay has revealed that he wants to go out on a dinner date with Australian Women’s cricketer Ellyse Perry. Vijay, who last played for India in 2018, was speaking in an Instagram live interview session with the Chennai Super Kings where he was asked by a fan about two cricketers he would want to have dinner with. Vijay answered that it would be Australian women’s all-rounder Perry. “She is so beautiful,” said Vijay talking of Perry. The CSK batsman also spoke on how he missed playing cricket and going to the ground. With sporting events called off due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, sports personalities have been passing their time through live interactive sessions with fans on social media. Irfan Pathan Uses Cricket Analogy to Spread Awareness About COVID-19 Pandemic, Asks Fans to ‘Save Test Match for the Country.'

Vijay said that he was getting bored due to the nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended from April 14 to May 03, 2020, and misses playing cricket. He also answered a few questions from the fans and kept the interaction lively, entertaining the fans with his replies. One fan asked him about two cricketers who he will like to go out with for dinner. David Warner’s Latest TikTok Video With His Daughters Will Make You Go Aww.

To the question, Vijay replied, "Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil," said Vijay, popularly called Monk in the team India dressing room. Vijay also opened up on his admiration for Virender Sehwag and recalled some great moments he had shared with the destructive Indian opening batsman.

"My favourite batting partner is Virender Sehwag. When he is there, you will automatically score runs. He is my favourite opener along with Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Jaffer. They are all greats of the game. Obviously, I followed their footsteps. I was in the line. So it was a great opportunity for me to share the dressing room with Virender Sehwag and pick his brains," Vijay said. "He is a fantastic, fantastic person. I love him. Bless you, Viru pa."