What a match it turned out to be for New Zealand as they took on team England in the second game at the Edgbaston. It was an all-around effort from the Kiwis that led them to win the game. NZ won the game 1-0 and handed England their first home test series defeat since 2014. Kane Williamson was absent due to an elbow injury from the second game of the two-match series. In this article, we shall have a look at the stats of the match but before that, let's have a look at how day 5 panned out for both teams. England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Kiwis in Total Control With Eye on Victory.

So a while ago, in the live streaming copy, we had told you that England led the game by 37 runs but was nine wickets down. 38 runs was the target posted by team England for New Zealand. The total obviously was quite a cakewalk for the visitors. They did lose a couple of wickets, but that did not affect the result of the match and NZ won the match by eight wickets. Now, let's have a look at the stats of the match:

#Tom Latham becomes the ninth player to score 4000 Test runs for New Zealand.

# New Zealand's first series win on English soil in 22 years.

#A first Test win at Edgbaston and a third Test series win in England.

Scenes from Edgbaston

Special! A Test series win in England. The team’s first since 1999. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/l9mphT0hpt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 13, 2021

This is termed as quite an important win for the Kiwis as they will now head on to the World Test Championship 2021 against India. The match will begin on June 18, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2021 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).