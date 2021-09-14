The IPL teams could be suffering from a big blow as the players of team England will be absent from the playoffs of the tournament. The franchises of the IPL 2021 could miss out on the services of English players as they will be tied up with the national duties of the team. The English players will be participating in the series against Pakistan. A total of 10 English players are a part of the Indian Premier League. Actually, the relation between India and England is already under a lot of strain due to the aftermath of the 5th Test. IPL 2021: CSK Could Suffer From a Major Setback as Faf Du Plessis Picks up a Groin Injury During CPL 2021 Match.

The report by Crizbizz states that a few players will be unavailable for the playoffs due to the T20I series against Pakistan. The likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow are among those English players who aren't a part of the IPL 2021 at all. The likes of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are quite a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings. Thus it is very likely that the MS Dhoni-led team could be struggling without the services of these two players.

The group stage of IPL 2021 will end on October 8 and the players of team England are expected to land in Pakistan the very next day. Eoin Morgan's men will play a couple of T20Is games on October 14 and 15. Post this, the team will then return to UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).