London, June 11: England pacer Chris Jordan has said the cricket team has a lot of respect for one another despite their different backgrounds and added that in the fight against racism, everyone has a role to play. There have been mass protests against racism following the death of George Floyd.

Players have expressed their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign which has erupted following the death of Floyd -- an African-American -- in police custody in the United States. England Can’t Wait to Get Tests Started as West Indies Players Arrive in Manchester.

Jordan, 31, missed out on a place in last year's World Cup-winning squad but told Sky Sports News' David Fulton that the inclusion of players like star fast bowler Jofra Archer, spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Moeen Ali sets an example for social diversity in sport.

"Speaking from that team's point of view, what you see is what you get," said Jordan, who was named in England's 55-man training squad last month. "It is very diverse and in general that's actually well led by Morgy (captain Eoin Morgan).

"We embrace the fact that everyone has come from different backgrounds, we embrace the fact that everyone has different values and stuff like that and we actually play as one. "We speak about those things openly and if anything like that was to transpire, people are called out on it for sure. You can only look on the pitch and off the pitch at the camaraderie that the entire team has, in that whole dressing room.

"We have so much respect and love for one another and that transpires onto the field but most importantly I think it's genuine and that's the key to it.

"We all have that role to play in terms of that awareness and that policing and that continuation to be anti-racist. "That is definitely not an issue in the England team and if anything it leads the way in terms of how diverse the entire team is, so it's a good example to follow."

England will host the West Indies for a three-match Test series amid coronavirus pandemic. The first Test of the much-anticipated series will be played on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl, followed by two Tests at Old Trafford on July 16 and July 24.

