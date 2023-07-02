The second test of the Ashes once again boils down to the final day just like the first game with Australia having the upper hand. England need 257 more runs to win and have six wickets in hand with Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett at the crease. As has been the pattern in the series so far, the batsmen have struggled to adapt to the condition in the first hour or so and this has led to plenty of wickets in the pre-Lunch session. England did well with their bowling in the second innings as they did not let Australia set a target of 500 or more but their top order failed to capitalize and now, they find themselves in a precarious position. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. Marnus Labuschagne Drops Chewing Gum on Ground, Puts It Back Into His Mouth During Ashes 2023 Second Test; Netizens Come Up With Funny Reactions (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes has been the talisman for England in the past and he finds himself in another tight situation. He has the mental strength to get his side over the line but he has not been in the best of forms with the bat off late which is cause for concern. Ben Duckett is full flow and scoring at an impressive and the immediate thought process for the duo would be to try and bat out the first session.

Mitchell Starc is swinging the ball well and is being supported well by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood. Travis Head will bowl a lot as the day progresses and him along with Cameron Green will need to step up and not let the runs leak. The Lord’s pitch on the fifth day is often two paced and it should aid the Australians. England are under pressure and they will likely lose a second test on the bounce.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 2nd Test of the Ashes from July 2, 2023, Sunday onwards. Day 5 of the ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London. Steve Smith Scripts History by Becoming Second-Highest Test Century Getter for Australia, Achieves Feat During Ashes 2023 2nd Test.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 5?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 5?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. Jio users can watch the live match for free on the JioTV app.

