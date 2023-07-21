England are in a commanding position in the fourth Ashes test, with the hosts on course to take massive first-innings lead. Australia had the chance to get close to 350 at the start of Day 2, but they lost their last two wickets cheaply. In reply, England, led by Zak Crawley looked in sublime form as they ended the day with a 67 runs lead. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook are at the crease and the duo are known for taking the attack to the opposition. England have galvanized as a side after losing the first two games and the remarkable turnaround in fortunes has been largely due to their strong mindset and Australia has plenty of thinking to do on Day 3. England versus Australia 4th test continues Sony Liv app and Sony Sports network from 3:30 pm IST. Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Joins Test All-Rounders Club With 3,000 Runs and 200 Wickets.

Harry Brook played an instrumental role in the England victory in the third test and with him in the crease, the hosts will be confident. England’s run rate has been good in this game and should be further boosted by the presence of Ben Stokes. The left-handed batsman plays with risks and with the pitch not offering much to the bowlers, he can trust the pace and swing to play his favourite shots on the onside.

Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green have been expensive for Australia, which has created problems for skipper Pat Cummins. Travis Head is the only spin option and he was attacked right from the onset giving him no time to settle. Australia must pick up some early wickets when the pitch is fresh and the odd ball does a bit. Zak Crawley Scores His 4th Test Century, Achieves Feat During ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue?

England will resume their innings on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match against Australia on July 21. The day's play starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 3?

The England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Jonny Bairstow'ed! Bizarre Stumping Sees Haider Ali Dismissed in an Unusual Manner in Derbyshire vs Durham County Championship Division Two 2023 Match (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test 2023 Day 3?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 4th Test live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Fans will, however, need a subscription to access Ashes 4th Test 2023. Jio users can also watch this game for free on the JioTV app. Tough day awaits the visitors as they look on course for a defeat in this game.

