England’s high-risk cricket came back to haunt them on the first day of the fifth Ashes test, a game they need to win to draw the series. The hosts were bundled out for 283 after Australia put them in to bat first. There was a period where the English batters looked in sublime command, scoring at a rate close to run a ball. But some short selections left the fans bemused considering it was just the opening day of the game. Australian bowlers showed great patience despite the opposition onslaught to finally get the better of them. They ended the day at 61/1 and looked in commanding position. Ashes 2023: Bowlers Hand Australia Advantage on Day 1 of Fifth Test Against England.

Marnus Labuschagne played a key role in Australia drawing the last match and he is out there in the middle alongside Usman Khawaja. Both these players are known for batting for long hours and if they are successful in it in this game, England are in trouble. Steve Smith, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are still to bat and the trio can quickly add to the Australian total.

Chris Woakes has picked the only wicket to fall for Australia so far and he has looked dangerous. James Anderson, like the series so far, has been unable to swing the ball which hampers his ability to create any pressure. Mark Wood and Stuart Broad have been economical but much like the unit, they have been very quiet. It will be interesting to see when Joe Root and Moeen Ali are called into action.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Australia will lock horns with England in the all-important fifth Test of the Ashes 2023. The ENG vs AUS 5th Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at The Oval in London.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023 Day 2?

The England vs Australia Ashes 5th Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Castled! Mitchell Starc Uproots Ben Stokes’ Off-Stump on Day 1 of ENG vs AUS 5th Test in Ashes 2023 (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023 Day 2?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Fans will, however, need a subscription to access Ashes 5th Test 2023. It looks like a tough day at work awaits England and if they are not able to chip in a few wickets early on, Australia are set for a big lead.

