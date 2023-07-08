England and Australia are involved in another pulsating Ashes test which could go either way but the Australians will feel they have the upper hand as things stand. England had the chance to take a healthy lead in the first innings when they bowled out the visitors for 263. But their middle order had a collapse and barring Ben Stokes, none of them could apply themselves in. The pitch at Headingley is getting difficult to tackle for the batters and the Australian players will be happy with their second innings performance so far. The lead of 142 is healthy but no way near match winning and England must believe they are a wicket or two away from a comeback. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. Ben Stokes Becomes Third Player in Test Cricket History to Score 6000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets, Achieves Feat During Ashes 2023 3rd Test.

Mitchell Marsh scored a brilliant century in the first innings and he has been somewhat subdued in the second so far. He can change gears quickly though and his partnership with Travis Head is very crucial. Alex Carrey can chip in with some crucial run as well but beyond them the tail might not survive and this is where Australia’s problems lie.

Moeen Ali has picked up brace and the pitch has slowed a bit which also brings in Joe Root in the game. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have wickets to their name as well and they could be influential in the first hour or so of the day. England will need to keep the runs under check as long as Mitchell Marsh is in the middle. Australia needs to set England a 300 plus target if they are to feel confident. If England can pick up two wickets early on, they can get right back in the game.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 3rd Test of the Ashes. The ENG vs AUS 3rd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Headingley, Leeds. Steve Smith Engages in Verbal Spat With Jonny Bairstow After Being Dismissed on Day 2 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023?

The England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test Day 3 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it.es 3rd Test 2023?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2023 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).