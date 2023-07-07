Ben Stokes became just the third player in the history of Test cricket to score 6000 runs and take 100 or more wickets with his explosive batting performance on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia. The England captain once again waged a lone battle as wickets kept falling around him and got to the 6000-run mark in Tests in his 80-run knock. He thus joined an elite list of cricketers, with the others being Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis, to achieve such a rare feat. Stuart Broad Dismisses David Warner for 17th Time in Test Cricket! Watch England Pacer Get the Better of Australian Opener on Day 2 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test.

Ben Stokes Third Player in Test Cricket History to Score 6000 Runs and Take 100 Wickets

Players with a double of 6,000 runs and 100 wickets in Test cricket Sir Garfield Sobers (8032, 235) Jacques Kallis (13289, 292) Ben Stokes (6008, 197)#CricketTwitter #Ashes2023 #Ashes23 — Roshan Gede (@GedeRoshan) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)