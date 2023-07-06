England are down 2-0 in the Ashes and are left with a lot of catching up to do in the Ashes as they gear up to take on the Australia in the third Ashes test at Headingley. Skipper Ben Stokes almost played a miracle innings for the hosts in the last match to drag them back into the series but as has been the case so far, it was the visitors who came out on top in a battle of fine margins. Australia have played fearless cricket ever since arriving in England for the World Test championship finals. This game should be a close encounter again and makes up for a fascinating viewing for the neutrals. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. Ashes 2023: James Anderson Dropped; Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali Included in England's Playing XI for 3rd Test vs Australia.

Chris Woakes will be featuring in a home test game for England for the first time in two years while there is also the return of Moeen Ali. Chris Woakes being a handy bowling all-rounder will help the team implement a different kind of strategy on the pitch. England have struggled to pick wickets with the old ball and that could be the though process behind getting the duo in the playing eleven.

Todd Murphy comes into replace the injured Nathan Lyon in the team and the young spinner had a fantastic India tour and should be confident of building on to it. With Lyon out for a long time, he should get a few games in to feel settled. Alex Carey was in the news for the controversial run out of Jonny Bairstow but his immediate goal will be to do well with the bat. Toss will be key here and expect the side winning the toss to opt for batting first.

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 3rd Test of the Ashes from July 6, Thursday onwards. The ENG vs AUS 3rd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Headlingley, Leeds.

Ollie Pope Ruled Out of Remainder of Ashes 2023 After Dislocating Right Shoulder; England Batsman Set to Undergo Surgery.

The England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test Day 1 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it.

