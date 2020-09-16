England will meet Australia in the third and final ODI at the series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on September 16. The three-match series is perfectly poised at 1-1 and both the teams will be determined to win the high-voltage clash. Eoin Morgan and Co, who made a dramatic comeback in the previous game, will take the field with a lot of confidence. On the other hand, the Men in Yellow have a great chance to defeat the World champions at their own den. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs AUS match. England vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020: Aaron Finch vs Jofra Archer and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

After losing the T20I series 1-2, Australia made a sensational comeback in ODIs and registered a 19-run victory in the opening game. They even dominated the major part of the second ODI and looked all set to seal the series. However, England came out of nowhere and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes were the chief architects of the home team’s triumph. As the deciding game takes a countdown, let’s look at the perfect dream11 team. Pat Cummins Says ‘It Was Like a Day Four or Five Test Wicket’, As Australia Lose 2nd ODI Against England.

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers – England wicket-keeping pair of Jos Buttler (ENG) and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should be picked as the two wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Aaron Finch (AUS), Eoin Morgan (ENG) and Jason Roy (ENG) should be picked as the four batting specialist for the 1st ODI match.

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Chris Woakes (ENG) should be the lone all-rounder in this fantasy team.

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) Mitchell Starc (AUS) and Josh Hazlewood (AUS) will be picked as the four bowlers for this Dream11 fantasy side.

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Aaron Finch (AUS), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG), Chris Woakes (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Jofra Archer (ENG) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Aaron Finch (AUS) can be chosen as vice-captain.

