Jonny Bairstow smashed his way into records book with a raging innings against Ireland to help England win the three-match ODI series against Ireland with one game yet to be played. Bairstow, who hadn’t even faced a ball when Jason Roy was sent back by Craig Young, took every Ireland bowler to the sword to race his way to a joint-fastest fifty for England and 3000 ODI runs. With Bairstow at the crease, England were looking to finish the game within 25 overs. They took seven overs more but sailed home with four wickets and 17.3 overs remaining after giving Ireland a slight hope. England vs Ireland 2nd ODI 2020 Highlights.

Bairstow smacked 14 boundaries and two sixes in his 41 balls innings which fetched 82 runs and nearly helped finish the game two hours before schedule. It was only after Joshua Little managed to find an unlikely faint edge from the 30-year-old did Oreland sniff a chance of taking the series to third ODI. Little grabbed the momentum and took Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali in the same over.

But Ireland’s hope lasted for four overs before Sam Billings and David Willey re-ignited England’s opportunity of winning the series with one game remaining. Willey struck the final six that sealed the ODI series’ fate. Billings made 46 and Willey a run more. Their partnership of an unbeaten 79 runs sailed England home after a brief Ireland scar. Take a look at some of the stat highlights from the England vs Ireland second ODI match.

# England beat Ireland by four wickets in the second match to clinch the three-match ODI series

# England have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with one match remaining

# Reece Topley made his return to international cricket after a gap of four years

# Adil Rashid became the first England spinner to take 150 ODI wickets

# Rashid is also the third-fastest England player to complete 150 ODI wickets and he reached there in 102 ODIs. Stuart Broad is the fastest England player to reach that figure. He got there in 95 ODI matches and is followed by Darren Gough, who took 97 ODIs to reach the landmark

# Curtis Campher is the first Ireland player to score consecutive half-centuries in his first two ODI innings

# Campher now has the highest individual score at No 7 batting position for Ireland

# Jonny Bairstow smashed the joint-fastest ODI fifty for England. He reached his half-century in just 21 deliveries equaling captain Eoin Morgan’s same record against Australian in 2018

# Bairstow also became the joint-fastest England batsman to complete 3000 ODI runs. Bairstow equalled Jot Root’s record of reaching the milestone in 72 innings. He is also the ninth fastest in the overall list

Ireland, for the second time in this series, failed to capitalise on the decision to bat first and lost both their openers to Willey inside the power play. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali then cast a spell, the former even taking three wickets to complete 150 ODI wickets. Curtis Campher was Ireland’s only bright spark. He scored a second consecutive half-century, first Ireland player to do so in first two ODI innings, and helped Ireland past 200. But that wasn’t enough.

