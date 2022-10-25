England are slated to face Ireland in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 stage on Wednesday, October 26. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). England will want no slip ups ahead of the mega clash against Australia while Ireland will want to give them some tough competition. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the ENG vs IRE head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

England handed heavy defeat to Afghanistan in their first game of the campaign. Although their batting struggled a bit in front of the Afghan spinners, they will go into the game with lots of positives including solid performances from their fast-bowling attack, especially Mark Wood and Sam Curran. Ireland missed a chance to start their Super-12 campaign positively as they failed to beat Sri Lanka in their opening group 1 fixture. Top order batters Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector has to deliver if Ireland wants to give England some competition. Form and conditions are heavily in favour of England, and they will go into the game with the tag of favourites.

ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

ENG vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Although they are neighbors, both the teams faced each other only once T20Is which was washed out by rain.

ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Jos Buttler (ENG) Mark Wood (ENG) Paul Stirling (IRE) Gareth Delaney (IRE)

ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

IRE Likely Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

