The Bristol Country Ground is all set to host the third and the last match between England and Sri Lanka later today. In this game, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. The home team already has an inaccessible lead of 2-0 in the three-game ODI series. In this game, England will look to clean sweep the series whereas. Sri Lanka will play for pride. ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021.

It is reported that Mark Wood could be rested for the last game along with Chris Woakes. Liam Livingstone could also make a comeback into the squad. Pathum Nissanka who is yet to make a double-digit score in the last five games, could replaced. The visiting team is looking out for a formula to win the match. Also, it is said that rain could be a major obstruction during the match. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Match Time and Venue as per IST

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at Bristol Country Ground in Bristol. The game is scheduled to be held on July 04, 2021 (Sunday) and will begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI on Sony Six. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the England vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Sri Lanka series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match online for fans in India.

