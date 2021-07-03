With a 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka, England now moves on to the third game. The third match will be held at the Bristol County Ground in England. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at how things panned out in the second ODI. So England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quite early in the match, the bowlers of the home team were on fire and sent top order packing on the score of 12 in 4 overs. Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka To Be Sent Back to Sri Lanka from England following Bio-Bubble Breach.

Dhananjaya de Silva was the one who scored 91 runs and stabilised the Lankan team. Dasun Shanaka chipped in with 47 runs on the board. This helped the visitors quite a lot and they put up 241 runs on the board. On the other hand, Jason Roy gave a great start to the team with 60 runs. Two wickets down, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan did the job for the team by scoring 68 and 75 runs respectively. With this, England waled away with the series. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 for the game below:

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be selected as the keepers.

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Joe Root (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dasun Shanaka (SL) can be named as the batsmen.

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) can be the all-rounders in your team.

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera (SL), David Willey (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG) could be picked as the bowlers.

ENG vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream1 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Kusal Perera (SL), Joe Root (ENG), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Moeen Ali (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), David Willey (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG).

Moeen Ali (ENG) can be selected as the captain of your ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the vice-captain.

