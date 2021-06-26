England have already pocketed the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka by winning the first two matches. The two teams now face-off in the third and last T20I. With series result already out, Sri Lanka will be eyeing for a consolation win before the One-Day International (ODI) series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for ENG vs SL 3rd T20I live streaming online and TV telecast then continue reading. Pakistan Tour to England 2021: Check Full Schedule, Venues, Timing in IST, Live Streaming & Other Details for PAK vs ENG 2021 ODI & T20I Series.

In both the T20Is, England have registered easy wins. In the first match, the hosts won by eight wickets and then in the second game the Eoin Morgan-led side emerged victorious by five wickets. The home side will now be looking for a clean sweep.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Match Time and Venue as per IST

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at the The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on Sony Six. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the England vs Sri Lanka series online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match online for fans in India.

