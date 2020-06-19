England vs West Indies 2020 Live Streaming Online and Telecast: England vs West IndiesThe international cricket resumes after the coronavirus lockdown with West Indies tour of England 2020. In March, cricket activities like other sports were suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. England’s tour of Sri Lanka was cancelled in view of COVID-19 virus, but England team will now host West Indies in a three-match Test series which has now been rescheduled. The series starts on July 08 and West Indies team has already reached England. Fans will be excited to watch the live cricket action on TV. The countdown for the resumption of international cricket has already begun. So, if you are curious to know on which channel England vs West Indies Test series 2020 will be telecast live, then you need to scroll down. Also, we have provided information of ENG vs WI Test series live streaming online.

Windies team reached England on a chartered plane and then were put in quarantine. The team then began practice in isolation. West Indies is travelling with the 14-man squad for the England Test series. Apart from it, 11 reserves players are also with the team. The matches will be held behind closed doors with no spectators allowed. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made strict arrangements in view of players’ safety which includes a bio-secure environment.

England vs West Indies Test Series 2020 Schedule

The Test series will begin on July 08 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The second and third Tests will be played at the single venue at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. England vs West Indies 2020 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues & Other Details of ENG vs WI Test Series.

England vs West Indies Test Series 2020 Live Telecast in India

As live cricket action returns, fans will be eager to know how they can watch it on TV. Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of England cricket in India. So, ENG vs WI Test series 2020 will be telecast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD in India.

England vs West Indies Test Series 2020 Live Streaming Online in India

With live telecast of ENG vs WI available on Sony SIX/HD, the live online streaming of the series will provided on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Apart from SonyLiv mobile app and official website, the live online streaming will be available on JIO TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps as well.

England comes into the series as number four Test ranked side while West Indies are placed on the eighth. The series will be part of the World Test Championship 2020-21. After West Indies, England will host Pakistan for bilateral series.

