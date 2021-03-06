Hyderabad police on Saturday (March 06, 2021) arrested a former Ranji cricketer for impersonating as personal secretary to the Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao. It is understood that the culprit had duped as many as nine corporate companies for a total of nearly Rs 40 lakh in the name of the latter’s swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister of Telangana. Jayamohan Thampi, Former Ranji Cricketer, Dead: Kerala Police Arrest His Son on Charges of Murder.

According to several reports, the North Take team arrested 25-year-old Budumuru Nagaraju at Yavvaripet Village of Polaki Mandal in Srikakulam District of AP for the offence. Nagaraju represented the Andhra Pradesh cricket team in Ranji Trophy between 2014 and 2016 and has completed his MBA degree.

Addressing the press, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the accused made phone calls to corporate companies, corporate hospitals, realtors, educational institutions, on the phone numbers available on Google. Budumuru Nagaraju introduced himself as Bandari Tirupathi, personal secretary to minister KT Rama Rao and demanded money from them for the minister’s swearing-in ceremony which reportedly amounted to Rs 39, 22,400.

Police seized the cell phone used in the offence and also recovered Rs 10 Lakh in Nagaraju’s possession. It is understood that the ex-Andhra cricketer had earlier been arrested in 10 cases between 2018 and 2020 and is presently arrested in connection to nine other cases of cheating filed by hospitals, realtors, and educational institutions in 2021.

In May 2019, Nagaraju had been arrested for impersonating as the chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and duping people. A year earlier, he had also scammed people by claiming that he would establish an MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Vishakhapatnam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).