Faf du Plessis was widely praised online for his fielding efforts during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2020. Du Plessis took three catches during the Mumbai Indians’ innings and left fans in splits with his spectacular catches. The 36-year-old took two spectacular catches to dismiss danger men Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya and help CSK make a comeback into the contest. Fans praised the South African for his spectacular catches with funny memes and GIFs online. MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Du Plessis, 36, first surprised everyone with a brilliant effort to dismiss Tiwary off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Five balls later, he held on a better catch to remove Pandya once again off Jadeja’s bowling. Du Plessis’ brilliant presence of mind was praised as he was aware of the boundary line and did well to hold on to the catch. Take a look at some reactions on the former South African captain. Ishan Kishan Left Out by Rohit Sharma From Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI for MI vs CSK Match in IPL 2020, Disappointed Fans React in Anger.

Faf du Plessis on the Boundary Line

No one: Du plessis at boundary 😂❤️.. pic.twitter.com/5H25gYMox1 — Raj Prabha (@rajudhfp) September 19, 2020

When Mumbai Indians Try to Find the Boundary

Mumbai Indians batsmen trying to hit out of the boundary..🏏🏏 . Faf du plessis:- 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Mujs72YIJG — @scroll_.official._ (@Scroll_official) September 19, 2020

Du Plessis in the Field for CSK

Du plessis in first innings of #CSKvsMI : pic.twitter.com/eH9ijIRXQn — Mahesh Sam Fan (@AbhinavKarthik_) September 19, 2020

When Hardik Pandya Wanted to Hit Six

When Pandya wanted to hit sixes in every bowl of Jadeja Faf du Plessis:- pic.twitter.com/92luNAaDv2 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) September 19, 2020

When Batsmen Hit Six

Batsman hits shot for Six Faf du plessis : pic.twitter.com/J9LnHg4Qm5 — S i d M p w a r 🇮🇳📝 (@sidmpwar01) September 19, 2020

Faf du Plessis at the Age of 36

Faf du Plessis, take a bow! Two 🤯 catches, two dangerous batsmen dismissed.#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/vC06HMXLRV — Jainish grover (@GroverJainish) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians posted 162 on board after being put to bat first by CSK captain MS Dhoni. Mumbai were off to a perfect start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock putting on 45 in the opening four overs. But CSK put the brakes on with two quick dismissals. Saurabh Tiwary was the top-scorer for the reigning champions with 42 runs off 31 deliveries. Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with three wickets from his four overs.

