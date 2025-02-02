Mumbai, February 2: Former South African captain Graeme Smith turned 44 on Saturday. Let us look at some remarkable records he holds.

Most Successful Test Captain Ever

At the time of his appointment, Smith was the youngest Test captain at 22 years and 82 days of age. He went on to become the most successful captain ever in all of Test cricket, with 53 wins in 103 matches, 29 losses and 27 draws. His win percentage is 48.62 and he is the only player to lead a team in 100 Tests or more.

Most Runs and Centuries as Test captain

Smith holds record for most runs and centuries as a Test captain, having made 8.659 runs in 109 Tests and 193 innings at an average of 47.83, with 25 centuries and 36 fifties to his name. His best score is 277.

Most runs, centuries as a winning Test captain

Smith has most runs and centuries as a Test captain in winning cause, scoring 4,679 runs in 53 Tests and 84 innings at an average of 61.56, with 16 centuries and 19 fifties. His best score is 259.

First South African captain to win series in Australia

In 2008-09, Smith became the first-ever South African skipper to secure a series win in Australia, beating the hosts 2-1. With 326 runs in three Tests at an average of 65.20, a century and two fifties in six innings, Smith was leading run-getter for Proteas.

Captain of one of the best touring sides ever

Between 2007-13, Smith captained SA in 12 away series, out of which they won eight, drew four and lost none. They managed to win in Pakistan, Bangladesh, England (twice), Australia (twice), West Indies, New Zealand and UAE.