The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has commenced and it has already seen some exciting and edge of the seat thrillers. The match 5 of the IPL 2025 season will feature two competitive franchises in the IPL, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings who will take on each other in their season opener. The GT vs PBKS match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, March 25. While Gujarat Titans won an IPL in their first season in 2022, Punjab Kings are yet to win a title and they have made to the play-offs just twice in their entire history. A false start here can be fatal for them as their season has historically been derailed multiple times after a poor start. GT, on the other hand focus on consistency and the match against PBKS will be no different. IPL 2025: PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Aims To Become Greatest Punjab Kings Team.

GT Team Preview

This is the second consecutive with Shubman Gill leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He captained GT in IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians and now he is all set to lead a new-look GT side with some new players. With Wriddhiman Saha retiring, GT have replaced him with former England captain Jos Buttler at the top and added the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror in the middle. Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudharsan and Rahul Tewatia were already retained and that gives them a good batting base. Their biggest loss has been Noor Ahmed and now the likes of Washington Sundar and Sai Kishore have to cover for him. The pace attack looks skilled and experienced with Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Gill will be happy to lead the pace attack in the game.

PBKS Team Preview

Once again, after a mega auction, PBKS are back with a new look squad with a new coach and a new captain. They broke the bank for Shreyas Iyer and purchased old PBKS players like Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell. Yuzvendra Chahal was a player they went hard for in the auction and brought back Arshdeep Singh as well. While these players make the core. They have also took punt on young players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge. They retained Shashank Singh as well and bought Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen and Vyshak Vijay Kumar. Overall, PBKS has a good looking squad and now with a much better captain leading them, they can expect a better season. But for that, they will need to win their opening game to get some momentum.

GT vs PBKS Head-To-Head Record in IPL

GT and PBKS are two teams who share a rather recent rivalry with both having some memorable games in the last three years. Gujarat and Punjab have faced each other in 5 matches in IPL. Out of these 5 games, Gujarat have won 3 whereas Punjab have come out victorious on 2 occasions. What Are IPL 2025 Virtual Groups? Know How and Why Are Teams Placed in Groups A and B in Indian Premier League Season 18.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Players

Jos Buttler Shubman Gill Arshdeep Singh Shreyas Iyer Glenn Maxwell Rashid Khan

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Key Battles

Both GT and PBKS have some good spinners and in the conditions of the Narendra Modi Stadium, it will be crucial for them to come good. Rashid Khan's matchup against Shreyas Iyer can be a decider for the match. Meanwhile. PBKS will look for new ball wickets and Arshdeep Singh vs Jos Buttler will be a mouth-watering encounter.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 25. The GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match 5 will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioStar network are official broadcast rights holder of the IPL 2025 in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have the live streaming online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide GT vs PBKS IPL cricket match live streaming on its app and website. JioHotstar is renamed as Disney+Hotstar app after the merger of Jio and Star Sports.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Impact Players

Prasidh Krishna is the likely impact player for GT if they get to bat first. As they have bowlers who bat, Prasidh is the one who will come later as an impact player, If PBKS bat first, Mahipal Lomror is most likely candidate to get in while chasing. For Punjab Kings on the other hand, they can have Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera or Yuzvendra Chahal to be their impact players.

