Sunrisers Hyderabad had a team hat-trick during their match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 15. This happened in the final over of the first innings, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets, dismissing Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan off consecutive deliveries. The team hat trick was completed when Noor Ahmad was run out at the non-striker's end. Bhuvneshwar later went on to complete a five-wicket haul with one more wicket in the over. Shubman Gill Scores His Maiden IPL Century, Achieves Feat During GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

