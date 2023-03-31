Gujarat Titans cross paths with Chennai Super Kings in the first match of this year's TATA IPL. The stakes are high as Gujarat Titans, the title holders, would look to start on a high, while for Chennai Super Kings, it would be a matter of bouncing back after a dismal campaign last term, which saw them finish in the ninth spot, with just four wins from 14 matches. MS Dhoni will return to action after a while and his CSK will look to put up a tough challenge in front of the home team, which Hardik Pandya will lead. Ahead of the match, let us look at the betting odds and win probability of both teams in this match. Will MS Dhoni Play in GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Clash? Here's What Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Had to Say About Skipper's Availability for Tournament Opener.

One of CSK's players to watch out for would be Ben Stokes, who the four-time champions signed for a whopping Rs 16.25 crores. He will look to make an early impact for the Chennai Super Kings, which also has several star players in Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway and Dhoni. Gujarat Titans on the other hand, have a pretty much similar team to that of last year, with few changes. Kane Williamson is a good addition to their middle order and the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain will look to slot it for David Miller, who will miss this match. GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 1 at Ahmedabad.

GT vs CSK Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans are the favourites to win this match. According to Bet365, the odds are in favour of Gujarat Titans to beat Chennai Super Kings. GT have 1.80 odds as compared to CSK, who have 2.00.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Who Will Win?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google predictions, Gujarat Titans are slightly ahead of Chennai Super Kings when it comes to the win probability. While Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans have a win probability of 54%, Chennai Super Kings have 46%. Having said that, this win probability will change as the match starts and progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

