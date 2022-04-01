Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals face off against each other in match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The GT vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) and has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Ahead of the IPL 2022 fixture, we bring you the GTvs DC betting odds along with the favourites. GT vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

Both Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals kicked off their IPL 2022 campaigns with impressive wins snd will be aiming to continue that momentum. DC defeated record champions Mumbai Indians in a comeback victory while Gujarat Titans got the better of fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants.

GT vs DC Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Delhi Capitals are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of DC to come away with maximum points from the encounter. DC have the odds of 1.61 in their favour while GT are a 2.30 underdog.

GT vs DC Win Predictions

GT vs DC (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Delhi Capitals are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. DC have a 59% chance of winning the encounter compared to GT's 41%. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in IPL.

