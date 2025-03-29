Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Both franchises lost their opening matches in the tournament and are heading into this contest in the hope of their first victory. Mumbai suffered a comprehensive defeat against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. The Shubman Gill-led side lost to Punjab Kings by 11 runs in their backyard. IPL 2025: GT vs MI Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Coming into this contest, the Mumbai Indians will be without their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of cricketing action due to a back injury. However, the five-time champions will get a much-needed boost as their regular captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be available for selection after he missed the first game against Chennai Super Kings. Hardik was penalised for a slow over during Mumbai's final group stage match in the IPL 2024 season.

Host Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have no injury concerns, and all of their players are available for selection. Shubman Gill's men will aim for a strong comeback after suffering a close loss against the Punjab Kings at home. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to know about live streaming and other viewing details of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match can scroll down below to get the entire information.

When is GT vs MI IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Giants will lock horns against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 29. The high-voltage clash will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GT vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League 2025 edition. Viewers in India can watch the much-awaited Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi/Tamil/Kannada/Telugu TV channels. For the GT vs MI IPL 2025 game online viewing options, read below. GT vs MI Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match 9.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GT vs MI Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a quality game of cricket with Mumbai claiming a win

