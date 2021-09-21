Star West Indies batsman Christopher Henry Gayle turned 42 today. He is regarded as the greatest batsman in T20 cricket who has registered more than 14,000 runs and has smashed more than 1000 sixes in the Twenty20 format of cricket. Known to hit powerful sixes at ease and claim the highest number of boundaries in the limited-overs format, Gayle is no less than a 'Six Machine'. Also known to many the 'Universe Boss', Gayle holds the record of most centuries in T20 and he has remained unbeaten in 15 out of his 22 hundreds in the shortest format. Talk about impact!

Words can't accurately describe the dominance he brings to a T20 game. His performances in the IPL have been exceptional over the years and it's important that we throw some light on them on this special day. So, let's have a look at the top five best knocks of Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) till date. Chris Gayle Tweets 'I'm Going To Pakistan' After New Zealand Cancel Tour, Mohammad Amir Responds

1. 175* (66) Against Pune Warriors India, 2013

Known as one of the most destructive batsmen ever, Chris Gayle scored a mighty 175* runs off 66 balls as the 'Universal Boss' went on to hit 13 fours and 17 sixes and displayed a power-packed performance against Pune Warriors India. He still holds the record for highest-ever individual score in T20 cricket which goes unbeaten till date.

Have a Look at Gayle's Splendid Innings Against Pune Warriors:

2. 128* (62) Against Delhi Daredevils, 2012

Chris Gayle ensured that he roars hard every time he appeared for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012 as the Jamaican star smashed 128* off 62 balls against Delhi Daredevils, helping his side to end their innings at mammoth 215/1 in 20 overs. His impressive records earned him the most number of sixes in the 2012 IPL season which further nominated him for the orange cap.

3. 117 (57) Against Kings XI Punjab, 2015

The giant West Indies player fired once again against his current IPL side, Kings XI Punjab as he went on to register 117 runs in just 57 balls by hitting seven boundaries and 12 sixes. He ensured that his exquisite innings didn't let the opposition even think of going past the score line.

4. 107 (49) Against Kings XI Punjab, 2011

Looks like he loved scoring against Punjab as the most destructive batsman posted 107 off 49 balls which was decorated by 10 fours and 9 sixes. His superlative knock led the RCB to reach an imposing 205/6 in their first innings of the match.

5. 104* (63) Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Having been bought by Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 IPL season, Chris Gayle made his sixth century in the most-acclaimed cricket format. He knocked 104* in 63 balls which included 11 sixes and just one boundary. He weighed over Sunrisers Hyderabad and his spectacular innings put 193/3 on Punjab's scoreboard.

No doubt, the high-powered batsman is known to decimate records and let his bat speak more about his impeccable talent and marvelous skills that go above his imposing physique. Chris Gayle and his contribution to the world of cricket is paramount and unparalleled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2021 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).