Javagal Srinath celebrates his 51st birthday on August 31, 2020 (Monday). The former Indian pacer is regarded as one of India’s best-ever fast bowlers and was the first Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in One-day internationals. Srinath was India’s front-line pacer at a time when the country was devoid of any proper fast bowler. The Karnataka man led the Indian pace attack with aplomb and is celebrated as one of the country’s best-ever fast bowlers. As Srinath turned 51, netizens took to Twitter to wish the lanky pacer a happy birthday and celebrate his career. Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath: A Look Back At Four Best Spells by Former Indian Pacer.

Srinath is popularly known as the ‘Mysore Express.’ He played for the India national team for 12 years after making his debut in 1991 against Pakistan in Sharjah. He still holds the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer. Take a look at some reactions on his birthday. Javagal Srinath Triggered Revolution in Indian Pace Bowling, Says VVS Laxman.

Rajeev Shukla Wishes Javagal Srinath

A very happy Birthday to Javagal Srinath. He is undoubtedly India’s best fast bowler and he is also a great human being and asset to cricket fraternity. Have a blast Srinath. May this day bring happiness and good health for all.#HappyBirthday #JavagalSrinath — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 31, 2020

He Won Matches With His Batting too

Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath! While his bowling helped us win many,his batting Vs Australia in Titan Cup still gives goosebumps. IND 164/8 (@sachin_rt 88) to 216/8. @iamjavagal & @anilkumble1074 added 52 runs, their mothers in the stands at Chinaswamy. pic.twitter.com/bd07qcZonk — CrickeTendulkar Sachin🇮🇳Tendulkar FC (@CrickeTendulkar) August 31, 2020

Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath!!

Happy birthday Javagal Srinath! Here's a rare flashback of his 5-41 v England at Bangalore 1993. pic.twitter.com/1RIEvkFunV — Mainak Sinha🏏📽️ (@cric_archivist) August 31, 2020

Interesting Story About Javagal Srinath on His Birthday

Before Shami & Bumrah, there was Javagal Srinath. Clocked at 157 kmph against Zim, Srinath gave the Australians & South Africans a taste of their own medicine. My fondest memory though is a partnership with Kumble in the 1996 Titan Cup with their mothers watching. 51 today, HBD. pic.twitter.com/TgjYD1QPJy — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 31, 2020

Iconic Action, Iconic Bowler!!

Iconic action. Iconic bowler 🤩 Here's wishing the first Indian fast bowler to go past 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI wickets, #JavagalSrinath, a very Happy Birthday 🙌🏻🎂 pic.twitter.com/EAUfvWkO2J — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) August 31, 2020

ICC Wishes Javagal Srinath A Happy Birthday

🏏 296 matches, 551 wickets 🙌 Only India paceman with over 300 ODI wickets 🏆 India's joint-highest wicket-taker in Men's CWC 🔸 Refereed in 53 Tests, 223 ODIs, 99 T20Is Happy birthday to Javagal Srinath! pic.twitter.com/9lBudmJQvh — ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2020

BCCI Wishes Javagal Srinath

🔹 6⃣7⃣ Tests and 2⃣2⃣9⃣ ODIs 🔹 5⃣5⃣1⃣ international wickets 🔹 Only #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 fast bowler to take over 300 ODI wickets 🔹 One of the finest pacers and now a match referee Here’s wishing Javagal Srinath a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/DzDOAg785D — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2020

Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath

Mysuru City Corporation Wishes Javagal Srinath

He represented India in 67 Test matches and 229 ODIs and took 236 and 315 wickets respectively. His number of ODI wickets is still an Indian record and has been in place for the last 17 years. No other Indian pacers have taken more than 300 ODI wickets.

