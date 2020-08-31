Javagal Srinath celebrates his 51st birthday on August 31, 2020 (Monday). The former Indian pacer is regarded as one of India’s best-ever fast bowlers and was the first Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in One-day internationals. Srinath was India’s front-line pacer at a time when the country was devoid of any proper fast bowler. The Karnataka man led the Indian pace attack with aplomb and is celebrated as one of the country’s best-ever fast bowlers. As Srinath turned 51, netizens took to Twitter to wish the lanky pacer a happy birthday and celebrate his career. Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath: A Look Back At Four Best Spells by Former Indian Pacer.

Srinath is popularly known as the ‘Mysore Express.’ He played for the India national team for 12 years after making his debut in 1991 against Pakistan in Sharjah. He still holds the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer. Take a look at some reactions on his birthday. Javagal Srinath Triggered Revolution in Indian Pace Bowling, Says VVS Laxman.

Rajeev Shukla Wishes Javagal Srinath

He Won Matches With His Batting too

Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath!!

Interesting Story About Javagal Srinath on His Birthday

Iconic Action, Iconic Bowler!!

ICC Wishes Javagal Srinath A Happy Birthday

BCCI Wishes Javagal Srinath

Happy Birthday Javagal Srinath

Mysuru City Corporation Wishes Javagal Srinath

He represented India in 67 Test matches and 229 ODIs and took 236 and 315 wickets respectively. His number of ODI wickets is still an Indian record and has been in place for the last 17 years. No other Indian pacers have taken more than 300 ODI wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).