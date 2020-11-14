The Indian Premier League 2020 winners Mumbai Indians took to Twitter and posted cute pics of some of its players with their kids on the occasion of Children’s Day 2020. Apart from local players, the record IPL winners also posted photos of some of the international recruits with their children. MI captain Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira also featured in one of the photos. Mumbai Indians also shared Hardik Pandya’s, who recently became father, photo with his son Agastya. Happy Children's Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes & Greetings: Bal Diwas HD Images, GIFs, Messages & WhatsApp Stickers to Send on November 14.

“A very happy #ChildrensDay to the youngest, cutest and most energetic members of our #OneFamily," tweeted IPL 2020 champions as they posted photos in a thread form. Every year on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday-November 14- Children's Day is celebrated in India.

Here’s MI Children's Day Special Post

More Photos

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals recently in the final of IPL 2020 to lift their fifth title. The Rohit Sharma-led side already had won the IPL record times and added one more feather to their cap. Interestingly, it was for the first time Mumbai Indians were able to defend their title. Previously, only Chennai Super Kings had managed to defend the title successfully.

