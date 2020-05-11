Hardik Pandya, Ravi Shastri and Kedar Jadhav Change Twitter DP to Celebrate Brave Work of Maharashtra State Police Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Hardik Pandya, Ravi Shastri and Kedar Jadhav Changed Their Twitter DP to Honour Maharashtra Police (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Hardik Pandya has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan in changing the profile picture of his social media page on Twitter to honour the Maharashtra police for their untiring services amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Pandya was also joined by team India head coach Ravi Shastri and national teammate Kedar Jadhav in the endeavour. Let’s join hands with @DGPMaharashtra & @MantralayaRoom and show the spirit of #MumbaiWarriors against #coronavirus,” said Shastri in his post. The initiative of changing Twitter DP into the logo of Maharashtra police was introduced by state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Virat Kohli Changes Twitter Profile Picture as Tribute to Maharashtra Police Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The Maharashtra Home Minister lauded the state police for their brave work amidst such uncertain times and asked the citizens to join him in celebrating them by changing their DP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc to the Maharashtra Police logo. “Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens thro' calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them,” said Mr Deshmikh in his post. After Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Changes Twitter DP to Honour Maharashtra Police Amid Corornavirus Crisis.

Hardik Pandya Changed His Twitter DP

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Twitter/@HardikPandya7)

Shastri in his Tweet said: "नमस्कार मुंबई ! Let’s join hands with @DGPMaharashtra & @MantralayaRoom and show the spirit of #MumbaiWarriors against #coronavirus. Also, keep #MaharashtraPolice in your prayers and thoughts as they take on #COVID19 चला एक म्हणून जाऊया."

Ravi Shastri Changed His DP Too

Kedar Jadhav Thanked Maharashtra Police

Kohli was among the first to change his profile pictures on social media platforms in the honour of the policemen and he thanked the state police for their efforts and untiring job throughout the crisis. Many from the buzz world, including Shahrukh Khan, also changed their DP into the logo of the Maharashtra police.

Maharashtra has been a worst-hit state with over 22, 000 people affected by the covid-19 virus while 832 have also died after contracting the pandemic. The state has been under lockdown since March 24 and despite the surge in recoveries new cases have continued to be reported.