Hardik Pandya Wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Mumbai Indians’ Teammate Kieron Pollard (View Post)

Hardik Pandya Wishes Kieron Pollard (Photo Credits: Instagram)

West Indies’ limited-overs captain and Mumbai Indians’ star Kieron Pollard celebrates his 33rd birthday on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) and wishes poured in from all around the world. On the occasion, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also took to his official Instagram account and extended wishes to his Mumbai Indians’ teammate. The two cricketers have played as many as four IPL seasons together and are known to share a great bond. On many occasions, fans have also seen the two wreaking havoc together in the end overs. Unfortunately, IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 scare. However, Pandya has asked Pollard to celebrate together after the crisis is over. Kieron Pollard Birthday Special: 119 vs India & Other Brilliant Performances by the Caribbean All-Rounder.

“Let's celebrate together once this all goes away Polly. Happy birthday big guy @kieron.pollard55,” wrote Pandya on Twitter while sharing one of his candid pictures with Pollard. Mumbai Indians brought Pollard during the 2009 IPL auctions and ever since then the Caribbean star has been a cornerstone of the side which lifted the title four times. In 2015, Hardik was also included in the side and took a lot of pressure of Pollard by scoring quick runs in the end overs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at Hardik’s post.

View Post:

Pollard was also handed the reins of West Indies limited-overs side and the all-rounder made a promising start to his captaincy career too. With the IPL 2020 not likely to take place this year, fans might not be able to see the blitzes of Pandya and Pollard together. However, they will be up against each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 this year and will aim to get the better of each other.