Harsha Bhogle stirred controversy after predicting Rajasthan Royals have sacked Steve Smith as the captain and replaced him with Jos Buttler for the remainder of IPL 2020 season. Mr Bhogle, cricket commentator, tweeted after KKR announced Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as the captain and Eoin Morgan will take charge as the skipper for the rest of the season. But while tweeting about KKR’s new captain, Bhogle also pointed out that perhaps Buttler could replace Smith as the Rajasthan Royals skipper. Eoin Morgan Appointed Kolkata Knight Riders Captain After Dinesh Karthik Steps Down Ahead of KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Match.

Citing a few cheeky tweets involving Buttler from the Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter page, Mr Bhogle tweeted that the Royals ‘indicate Buttler will lead the side.’ Twitterati immediately took notice of the rumour and Buttler replacing Steve Smith became a trending topic. But Rajasthan Royals later clarified tweets were just made in jest and there were no plans for a change in captaincy. Eoin Morgan Replaces Dinesh Karthik as KKR Captain for Remainder of Dream11 IPL 2020, Enthralled Netizens Express Delight With Hilarious Memes.

Harsha Bholge Stirs Rajasthan Royals Captaincy Rumour

Dinesh Karthik and Steve Smith to Step Down?

Changing captains is all right if it is voluntary or related to form. Ricky Ponting did it as did Gautam Gambhir. I hope both these are voluntary though I will be surprised if it wasn't suggested to them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 16, 2020

Netizens Trolls Harsha Bhogle

Blame @bhogleharsha . Man need to calm tf down https://t.co/lZjcJ8b1lc — s (@slaychau) October 16, 2020

Another One

Stop writing journalist in your bio. IndianMourinho is not a journalist, you are. When journalist break a story, it should be fool proof not based on assumptions — amardeep singh (@_amardeep00) October 16, 2020

Too Early to Predict?

I think you might have jumped the gun on that one Harsha. — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) October 16, 2020

Rajasthan Royals had got twitter talking about a possible change in captaincy after a series of tweets involving Buttler. First, they posted a video of Buttler at the nets and captioned it “Poetry in motion” before posting another picture of the England wicket-keeper batsman holding a cup with “World’s Best Boss” written on it.

Rajasthan Royals Start Captaincy Rumours With Jos Buttler Post

Jos Buttler World's Best Boss Another Indication?

Rajasthan Royals Confirm News Fake

When admin realises he started a false rumour. https://t.co/QOHcJD7pNk pic.twitter.com/vXBVcizcNT — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 16, 2020

Netizens soon started talking about it and Mr Bhogle also joined the chorus and tweeted about the possibility of RR appointing Buttler as the captain. He, however, deleted the tweet and later clarified. “I deleted my tweet about the change in captaincy for @rajasthanroyals because I wanted to be doubly sure,” he tweeted later.

Harsha Bhogle Deletes Tweet and Clarifies

I deleted my tweet about the change in captaincy for @rajasthanroyals because I wanted to be doubly sure. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Morgan will lead KKR when they take the field against Mumbai Indians later in the day but Steve Smith has not been replaced as the Rajasthan Royals captain by Buttler. Both Smith and Karthik have had disappointing campaigns so far in IPL 2020. Smith started the tournament with two quick half-centuries but has since failed to reach double figures. Karthik, on the other, played a match-winning innings against Kings XI Punjab but has disappointed in other matches.

