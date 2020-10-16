Eoin Morgan will lead Kolkata Knight Riders for the rest of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) as Dinesh Karthik has decided to step down from the post. The Indian wicket-keeper, who became KKR skipper in 2018, faced a lot of criticism for his uncanny tactics and leadership skills this season. Even, many fans and experts batted for Morgan taking over the reins. Owing to the fact, netizens went absolutely berserk after the major announcement and filled social media with hilarious memes. Notably, Karthik will continue to play a part as a wicket-keeper batsman for the remainder of the season. Eoin Morgan Appointed Kolkata Knight Riders Captain After Dinesh Karthik Steps Down Ahead of KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Match.

Morgan, who guided England to the 2019 World Cup triumph, is regarded as one of the best captains going around in white-ball cricket and his leadership record speaks volumes of his prowess. He completely changed the face England cricket after the 2015 World Cup debacle, making them a force to reckon with. During this period, Morgan also led from the front with the bat and played several spectacular knocks. The left-handed batsman will now have the onus to enhance KKR’s performance in IPL 2020 and guide them to their third title. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted after coming across the big announcement. MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 32 Preview.

📰 "DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap," says CEO and MD @VenkyMysore #IPL2020 #KKR

Dinesh Karthik after handing over #KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

#KKRHaiTaiyaar #MIvsKKR Finally Raj Ko Simran Mill gayi ✌️😁 KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Entry of Eoin Morgan as #KKR captain

With four victories from seven games, KKR are currently placed at the fourth position in the points table and are in a comfortable position to make a place in the playoffs. Morgan’s first assignment as IPL captain gets underway when Kolkata takes on four-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16.

