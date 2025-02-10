Matthew Breetzke created history by becoming the only player to score 150 runs in ODI debut. The 26-year-old right-handed batter now holds the record of the highest score in ODI by a debutant, beating Desmond Haynes' record of 148 runs. The player pulled up the 150 runs knock of just 148 balls, to help the South Africa national cricket team post a big total of 304 runs in the NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 match. With his ODI debut marked on February 10, 2025, he became an all-format player for the Proteas, having previously played in a Test match and T20Is. Matthew Breetzke Becomes Fourth South African To Score Century on ODI Debut, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Breetzke, a former member of South Africa's 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup squad pulled up the destructive knock with a strike rate of 101.35, with 11 fours and five sixes. His caliber is most well executed in the T20 format, having previously played in the top domestic league like SA20, Vitality T20 Blast, and Mzansi Super League. However, he hasn't yet featured in the cash-rich domestic T20 league, the Indian Premier League. Matthew Breetzke Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About South African Batsman Who Holds Record of Highest Individual Score on ODI Debut.

Which Team Matthew Breetzke is Part of in IPL 2025?

Matthew Breetzke will be playing for the first time in the IPL, as he was picked in the IPL 2025 mega auctions by Lucknow Super Giants. LSG bought him at his base price of Rs 75 lakhs. He has already played under the banner of the Super Giants franchise, as he is representing Durban's Super Giants for the last three seasons.

SA20 2024-25 hasn't been great for the player, as he only scored 117 runs in seven innings at an average of 16.71. But, he has been superb the season before, striking a total of 416 runs in just 13 innings. His score in the Vitality T20 Blast 2024 has also been great, with 460 runs in 13 matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).