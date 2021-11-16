Himachal Pradesh and Kerala are all set to take on each other at the Palam A Ground, Model Sports Ground in Delhi. The two teams will take on each other in the Quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So the pitch in Delhi will be supporting both the bowlers and batsmen. KL Rahul Says He Is ‘Excited’ To Play Under Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Ahead of India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2021 (Watch Video).

Also, there will be clear skies that will cause no delays when it comes to the rains. Temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 26 degrees Celsius. Talking about both teams, Himachal has finished second in the Elite Group C. Rishi Dhawan's team has won three games out of five. Kerala too has had quite a similar campaign in the tournament. Sanju Samson's team also finished second in the Group stage. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal 2 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala pre-quarterfinal 2 clash in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played at the Palam A Ground, Model Sports Ground in Delhi on November 16, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal 2 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of domestic cricket in India and will be telecasting the pre-quarterfinal games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD to watch Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Pre-Quarterfinal 2 match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal 2 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, would provide the live streaming of the Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Pre-Quarterfinal Match 2 online.

