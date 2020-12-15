Hobart Hurricanes will look to extend its two-match winning streak and do the double over Adelaide Strikers when they play the latter in match eight of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. Hobart Hurricanes beat Adelaide Strikers by 11 runs in the reverse fixture and will want to complete a double win. Peter Handscomb’s side are also second in the points table after winning both of their matches and have seven points. Adelaide Strikers lost the only game they played and will be eager to bounce back. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match should scroll down for all information.

James Faulkner has starred with the ball for the Hobart Hurricanes while Colin Ingram is their highest run-scorer so far in BBL 2020-21. Other batsmen like D’Arcy Short, who scored a match-winning 72 off just 48 deliveries in the last meeting against Adelaide Strikers, and Will Jacks and Tim David have also chipped in. Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 16 runs in their other match.

When is Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on December 15, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will be held at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston and it is scheduled to begin at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans in India can live telecast the Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Big Bash League (BBL) season 10 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD channels to catch the live-action.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

The match will also be available online. Fans unable to watch the Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match on television can always catch live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Squads

Adelaide Strikers Squad: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: D Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb(w/c), Tim David, Macalister Wright, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, David Moody, Wil Parker, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter.

