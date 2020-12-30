Hobart Hurricanes are up against Brisbane Heat in the match 20 of the KFC Big Bash League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 30 (Wednesday). While Peter Peter Handscomb’s Hurricanes have made a decent start to the tournament with three wins from five games, Brisbane Heat haven’t been quite impressive with just one wins in four games. However, nothing much can separate the two sides on the paper which makes the upcoming encounter one to watch out for. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of HUR vs HEA match. Johan Botha Comes Out of Retirement to Play for Hobart Hurricanes.

With D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb and Colin Ingram in the line-up, Hurricanes indeed have a potent batting line-up. Simultaneously, Keemo Paul, Scott Boland and Riley Meredith are some potent names in the bowling department. On the other hand, the Heat will depend upon Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory and skipper Jimmy Peirson to make their bat talk while Xavier Bartlett and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will have the onus to deliver with the ball. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and telecast details.

When is Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 30, 2020 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads:

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb(w/c), Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, Charlie Wakim, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Will Jacks, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter

Brisbane Heat Squad: Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson(w/c), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Denly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Simon Milenko, Lachlan Pfeffer, Connor Sully, Jack Wood, Jack Sinfield

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).