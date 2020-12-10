Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will kick-off the latest season of Big Bash League season in the inaugural match. The clash will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart on December 10, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams have some well-established players in their team and would be hoping to start the campaign with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Johan Botha Comes Out of Retirement to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

Sydney Sixers are the defending champions as they defeated Melbourne Stars in the finals of the competition last season. Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes also had a good season making it into the playoffs but were knocked out in the Eliminator. Sixers will be looking to replicate the last season’s result while Hurricanes are chasing their first title.

When is Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart on December 10, 2020 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads:

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb(w/c), Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, Charlie Wakim, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Will Jacks, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes(c), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Thomas Rogers, Ben Dwarshuis, Nicholas Bertus, Gurinder Sandhu, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Lloyd Pope

