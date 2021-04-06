With a series title at stakes, Pakistan and South Africa meet in the third and final ODI at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 7 (Wednesday). The three-match series is currently poised at 1-1, and the winner of the upcoming game would walk away with the trophy. Babar Azam’s men, who almost pulled off a historic chase, must be high on confidence, and they wouldn’t like to lose an opportunity of winning a series in the rainbow nation. On the other hand, the Proteas has a job in hand with many of their key players left the series midway for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 14. SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021.

Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi will not play the final ODI and the succeeding T20I series, which is a massive blow for the home team. South Africa will undoubtedly take the field as underdogs, and selecting a potent playing XI would be their first challenge. On the other hand, Pakistan have ticked all their boxes this series and would be confident ahead of the decider. However, they shouldn’t be complacent due to their unpredictable nature. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming, live telecast, venue, and other SA vs PAK details.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI encounter will be played on April 7 (Wednesday). The match will be held at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on their television.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

