Scotland are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I of the three match series. The match will be played at Grange Club in Edinburgh on July 27, 2022 (Wednesday) . It has a start time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately live telecast of this match will not be available in India but fans can watch online live streaming of the fixture on FanCode app.

Getting set in Edinburgh. Hear from captain Mitch Santner ahead of T20I 1 against Scotland at The Grange Club. Follow play LIVE in NZ from 1-30am NZT with @sparknzsport. #SCOvNZ pic.twitter.com/n2NVzCLaZI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 27, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2022 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).