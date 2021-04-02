South Africa are hosting Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series. The clash takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 2 (Friday). This will be Temba Bavuma’s first assignment as full-time South Africa captain, and he has a point to prove. Earlier this year, the Proteas side visited Pakistan for three T20Is, two Tests, and their memories aren’t pleasant. South Africa lost both the series, and they now have a chance to settle the scores. Pakistan, on the other hand, would like to continue their winning run. Fans looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of the game can scroll down. SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021.

The rainbow nation hasn’t been an easy place to tour and Pakistan should be aware of the fact. Nevertheless, the Men in Green have many in-form players in skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan, who were in impressive form in Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was halted midway due to the COVID-19 virus. On the other hand, South Africa must look to win the first two games as their many key players, including Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and David Miller will fly for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 midway. As the first ODI takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI encounter will be played on April 2 (Friday). The match will be held at the SuperSport Park in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on their television.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2021 match online. Disney+hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the games.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Sisanda Magala, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

