London, August 14 (IANS) Australian cricket great Ian Chappell has officially called time on his more than four-decade-long commentating career, said a report in Daily Mail on Sunday quoting Sydney Morning Herald. The veteran of 75 Test matches, who ended his illustrious career with more than 5,000 runs in the longest format, reportedly said his decision to leave the broadcasting box was similar to his career retirement call. Ross Taylor Makes Physical Assault Allegation, Says 'One of Rajasthan Royals' Owners Slapped Me Across Face 3-4 Times'

The cricketing great began his tenure inside the media box soon after retiring from international cricket, where he led Australia in 30 Tests. "I remember the day when I knew I'd had enough of playing cricket," the 78-year-old, who signed in 1980 with Channel 9 and has worked with the ABC, told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, 'S***, if you're clock-watching at that time, I have to go," Chappell was quoted as saying.

The legend, who called time on his international career in 1980 after scoring 14 Test centuries, also added that he was almost fired by media baron Kerry Packer amid World Series Cricket.

"Kerry wanted to sack me a couple of times. He used to get the shits about one-day cricket because that was his baby ... With Kerry, it was just like a storm, you'd let it blow over till the next one came," Chappell said.

Chappell said he loved talking about life with legendary cricketer, the late Richie Benaud and added that while he didn't foresee the demise of Test cricket in his lifetime, he wasn't very optimistic about its future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2022 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).