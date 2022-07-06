Jakarta, July 6 : Indonesia recorded a thrilling victory over Papua New Guinea to book their place in next year's inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Eighteen-year-old bowler Ayu Kurniartini showed nerves of steel as she went into the final over with PNG needing just two runs to win. Kurniartini picked up two wickets off the first two balls of the over and closed the game, booking her team a place in their first-ever ICC World Cup at any level. TNPL 2022 Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans, Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 6 on TV and Online.

Indonesian captain Wesikaratna Dewi was ecstatic with the result and has her sights set on the future. "I am so happy and so proud of the team, said Dewi. "I cannot believe that we have reached this point, but we are now determined to make all of Indonesia proud of our success at the World Cup," she told ICC. Both teams put on a show in the best-of-three event with PNG's Dika Lohia winning both the 'Best Bowler and Player of the Tournament'. Her match-winning five-wicket haul finishing with 5/8 in Game 2 was backed up with an unbeaten 25 in a successful run chase. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England: Debut for Arshdeep Singh? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Southampton.

Acting Chairperson of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI), Abhiram Singh Yadav said, "We have worked very hard to get to this place and this represents a new milestone for women's sport in Indonesia. I can't wait to showcase our unique Indonesian style and culture with the rest of the world in South Africa." ICC Tournament Director Rob Gomm said, "The thrilling conclusion to this event has capped off a fantastic week in Bali, Indonesia, showcasing the best of women's cricket in the East Asia-Pacific region. I have every confidence that PNG will grow from this experience, and I wish Indonesia all the very best for the World Cup in South Africa."

Summary of scores:

Match 1

Indonesia 105/9 (20) defeated Papua New Guinea 68 all out (17.3) by 37 runs

Match 2

Papua New Guinea 72/6 (18.5) defeated Indonesia 69/9 (20) by four wickets

Match 3

Indonesia 89/8 (20) defeated Papua New Guinea 87 all out (19.2) by two runs.

