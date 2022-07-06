After the rescheduled fifth Test, the focus on India’s tour of England now shifts to limited-overs format. With Asia Cup and T20 World Cup slated to take place after few months, team India will be looking to begin their final preparations for the two events. Many youngsters like Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda etc are in line to make it to the Indian squad for the two tournaments, more so for T20 World Cup. So, beginning T20I series against England, these youngsters will be looking to grab the opportunity whenever it is handed to them. Meanwhile, India and England will be up against each other in the first of the three-match T20I series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 1st T20I 2022 in Southampton.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the Test match due to COVID-19 infection, is back and will lead the team. Rohit is likely to open the innings along with Ishan Kishan with Deepak Hooda, who has impressed in his recent outings, slated to bat at number three. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will bat at number four and five respectively.

Dinesh Karthik, who is being asserted as finisher, is likely to sit out for this fixture and Sanju Samson could don the wicket-keeping gloves. Samson won’t be part of the T20I squad for second and third game and thus might get a chance in the series opener. Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will share the spin duties. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack with Umran Malik set to feature in the playing XI. There could be a toss up between Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh, but the latter might get a green signal given that he is part of the Indian squad for first T20I only. Rohit Sharma Hits the Nets After Recovering From COVID-19, Trains With Ravi Ashwin Ahead of England Limited-Overs Series (Watch Video).

India Likely Playing 11 vs ENG 1st T20I 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

