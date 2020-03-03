ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Thailand Batters Shine in Washed-Out Final Game

Thailand (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sydney, March 3: Nattakan Chantham's historic half-century ensured Thailand's unforgettable Women's T20 World Cup debut finished in record-breaking fashion despite rain prematurely ending their final group match against Pakistan on Tuesday. Thailand posted 150/3 when batting first at the Sydney Showground, the highest total at that ground.

Chantam (56) registered her country's first T20 World Cup half-century in accruing 93 for the opening wicket with Nattaya Boochatham (44). But victory was not to be for Sornnarin Tippoch's side, with persistent rain ensuring that Pakistan were unable to begin their chase in Sydney.

No side in Group B had registered more than four runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan, but the debutants made a mockery of that record with boundaries aplenty in the powerplay.

A patient start was followed by four boundaries in Anam Amin's second over, Chanhtam's array of strikes down the ground were a sight to behold.

It got better with Boochatham lofting numerous deliveries over the top off Diana Baig -- who had struck in her first over in every match until now. A superb ten boundaries ensured Thailand ended the powerplay on 49 without loss, soon bringing up their first 50 partnership in the competition.

The openers kept motoring with Boochatham following up her lofted drives with well-timed sweeps, reaching 70 without loss at halfway and becoming just the second side to not lose a wicket in the first 10 overs.

Runs kept flowing before the partnership finally ended on 93 in the 14th over, Boochatham holing out to long-on for 44 off Anam's full toss.

Chantam motored on regardless, scoring her country's first half-century of the competition as Thailand made it to 100 for the first time this tournament.

She eventually fell for 56 to a stunning return catch from Diana, with Thailand entering the last four overs with 116 on the board. Nannapat Koncharoenkai (20*) and Chanida Sutthiruang (20) ensured the momentum went into the closing overs, striking five boundaries to take Thailand to 150/3 -- their highest score in T20Is.

Pakistan had never chased more than 139 to win a T20I, but their own bid for history was thwarted as rain began to fall in the innings break. The number of playable overs began to tick away and with no sign of the bad weather relenting, the match was abandoned before Javeria Khan's side could take field.

Pakistan managed to register one win in the four games they played in the tournament while Thailand failed to register even a single victory.