Virat Kohli Posts Positive Message for Team India After Defeat in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final Against Australia

India suffered a crushing loss at the hand of Australia in the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 as they were defeated by 85 runs. The defending champions added yet another trophy to their cabinet as they won the World-title for a record fifth time. This was India’s first appearance at the grandest stage and their inexperience at this level was clearly seen on the field. But current men’s team captain Virat Kholi believes that the team will bounce back from this defeat. IND vs AUS ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final 2020 Stat Highlights: Australia Crush India by 85 Runs to Win Record Fifth Title.

Virat Kohli took to social media to congratulate team India on their efforts throughout the campaign and even after the loss has faith that the side will come back stronger than ever. ‘Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever.’ The 31-year-old wrote on his Twitter account. Heartbroken Fans Thank India Women’s Team for Wonderful ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Campaign, Congratulate Australia for Winning Fifth Title.

Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. 🙌 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

Speaking of the match, after electing to bat first, Australia’s opening duo of Alyssa Healey and Beth Mooney put on a century stand and helped the record champions to a score of 184 in 20 overs. During the chase, India lost early wickets and the first-timers never recovered. Deepti Sharma played a valiant knock in the end but it was not enough to stop her side form suffering a defeat.

Speaking of Virat Kohli, The Indian Men’s team captain will be leading the side for a three-match ODI series against South Africa starting from March 12, 2020. This will be their last bilateral series before the T20 World Cup in October and will be good opportunity to regain some confidence after the series loss against New Zealand.