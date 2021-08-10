In order to globalise cricket, the ICC is now working towards including the game in Olympics 2028 which will be held in Los Angeles. Since there are about 30 million fans in USA who follow cricket very closely, the ICC thinks that it would be an ideal platform to bring back cricket in Olympics once again. So far cricket has just made one appearance in Olympics. It was in 1900 in Paris that cricket had made its appearance in the Olympics. If cricket gets included in the mega event, it means the mega event will make a comeback after 128 years. ICC Planning To Expand T20 World Cup and Considering Sport's Inclusion in Olympics.

ICC Chairperson Greg Barclay said that this move would be beneficial to the sport and the game itself. He also emphasised that they have 90 per cent of their fans watching cricket. “Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics," he said.

ICC can confirm its intention to push for cricket's inclusion in the @Olympics, with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles being the primary target. More details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2021

Cricket will be a part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games next year and this will be a stepping stone to the Olympics. The fans will also be equally thrilled if Olympics includes cricket as a part of its itinerary.

