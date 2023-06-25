The schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023 has been a long-awaited one. The tournament, which is to be held exclusively for the first time in India, has been touted to start in October this year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all the participating nations for approval and the final schedule is yet to be announced. As fans wait for the fixtures to be released, we have details of when the official schedule of the tournament will be announced. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to Have Matches at Nine Venues, Know Tentative Fixture Dates for CWC Tournament.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Details

ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announcement to happen on 27th June at 11.30am. pic.twitter.com/6FXIwMc1Jj — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) June 24, 2023

World Cup Schedule to Be Announced On..

The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule to be out on June 27, Tuesday in Mumbai — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 24, 2023

As per widespread reports, the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule is set to be announced on Tuesday, June 27, at an event in Mumbai. A picture of an ICC media invite states that an announcement would be made on the tournament and it is, in all likelihood, going to be the schedule of the competition. As per the draft schedule by the BCCI, the tournament kickstarts with a rematch between the 2019 finalists-England and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts, India, get their campaign underway against five-time winners Australia three days later in Chepauk, Chennai. Pakistan’s Request for Swapping Venues of ICC World Cup 2023 Matches Against Australia and Afghanistan Turned Down by ICC, BCCI: Report.

The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash, as per the draft schedule, will be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India is slated to compete in nine different venues. Mumbai and Chennai are expected to host the semifinals, with the final likely to be played in Ahmedabad.

