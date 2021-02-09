The Indian team has lost the first Test match against England in Chennai. India lost the first test match by 227 runs. The four-match series is part of the World Test Championship 2021. New Zealand has already qualified for the finals which will be held in June 2021. The finalists will play the finals at the Mecca of Cricket- The Lord’s Stadium. As all the teams are leaving no stone unturned for contesting for their place in the finals, the International Cricket Council has shed light on the qualification scenarios of the teams. India vs England Highlights 1st Test 2021 Day 5: ENG Beat IND by 227 Runs.

So there are three main teams in the race for the final berth – India, England and Australia. Team India is currently playing against team England in the four-match Test series. Virat Kohli and men will have to bounce back and win at least next two games to qualify for the finals. England, on the other hand, will qualify they win at least three games or win 3-1 against India. For Team Australia, there are a few ifs and buts which are explained by the ICC. Check out the tweet below:

Qualification scenarios for the #WTC21 finals: India can still qualify if... 🇮🇳 2-1 🇮🇳 3-1 England qualify if... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 3-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 4-0 Australia qualify if... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2-1 🤝 1-1 🤝 2-2 — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

Team England currently stands on top of the table with a winning percentage of 70.2 per cent. Whereas, New Zealand who has already qualified for the finals is on number two. Australia is on number three and India is placed on number four.

